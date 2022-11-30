Wed, Nov 30, 2022 @ 09:04 GMT
HomeLive CommentsFrance household consumption dropped sharply by -2.8% yoy in Oct

France household consumption dropped sharply by -2.8% yoy in Oct

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

France household consumption dropped sharply by -2.8% mom in October, much worse than expectation of -0.9% mom. That’s also the largest decline since April 2021, primarily due to the sharp drop in energy consumption (-7.9%), but also stems from the decline in purchases of manufactured goods (-1.7%) and in food consumption (-1.4%).

All item CPI was unchanged at 6.2% yoy in November. Food price accelerated from1 2.0% yoy to 12.2% yoy. Energy prices slowed from 19.1% yoy to 18.5% yoy. Manufacturing products rose from 4.2 yoy to 4.4% yoy while services dropped from 3.1% yoy to 3.0% yoy.

Q3 GDP grew 0.2% qoq, unrevised.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.