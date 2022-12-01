US PCE slowed to 6.0% yoy in Oct, core PCE down to 5.0% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US personal income rose 0.7% mom to USD 155.3B in October, above expectation of 0.4% mom. Personal spending rose 0.8% mom to USD 147.9B, matched expectations.

For the month, PCE price index rose 0.3% mom, below expectation of 0.5% mom. PCE core (excluding food and energy) rose 0.2% mom, below expectation of 0.4% mom.

From the same month ago, PCE price index slowed from 6.3% yoy to 6.0% yoy, below expectation of 6.0% yoy. PCE core price index slowed from 5.2% yoy to 5.0% yoy, matched expectations. Prices for goods rose 7.2% yoy and prices for services rose 5.4% yoy. Food prices rose 11.6% yoy and energy prices rose 18.4% yoy.

