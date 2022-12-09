China CPI slowed to 1.6% yoy in Nov, core CPI down -0.6% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China CPI slowed from 2.1% yoy to 1.6% yoy in November, below expectation of 1.7% yoy. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, was down -0.6% yoy, unchanged from October. Food prices slowed from 7.0% yoy to 3.7% yoy. Non-food prices were unchanged at 1.1% yoy.

“In November, due to the domestic epidemic, seasonal factors, and a higher base of comparison in the same period last year, CPI turned from rising to falling month on month and fell back year on year,” said chief NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

PPI was unchanged at -1.3% yoy, above expectation of -1.5% yoy. “In November, PPI rose slightly month on month as a result of price increases in coal, oil and non-ferrous metals, and continued to fall year on year due to a high base of comparison from the same period last year,” added Dong.