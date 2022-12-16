Eurozone CPI finalized at 10.1% yoy in Nov, core CPI at 5.0% yoy

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone CPI was finalized at 10.1% yoy in November, down from October’s 10.6% yoy. CPI core was finalized at 5.0%, unchanged from prior month’s reading. The highest contribution came from energy (+3.82%), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (+2.84%), services (+1.76%) and non-energy industrial goods (+1.63%).

EU CPI was finalized at 11.1% mom, down from October’s 11.5% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Spain (6.7%), France (7.1%) and Malta (7.2%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Hungary (23.1%), Latvia (21.7%), Estonia and Lithuania (both 21.4%). Compared with October, annual inflation fell in sixteen Member States, remained stable in three and rose in eight.

Full release here.