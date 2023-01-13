Eurozone industrial production rose 1.0% mom in Nov, EU up 0.9% mom

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Eurozone industrial production rose 1.0% mom in November, above expectation of 0.6% mom. Production of capital goods grew by 1.0%, intermediate goods by 0.8% and durable consumer goods by 0.4%, while production of energy fell by -0.9% and non-durable consumer goods by -1.3%.

EU industrial production rose 0.9% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest monthly increases were registered in Ireland (+6.4%), Luxembourg (+5.0%) and Malta (+4.6%). The largest decreases were observed in Estonia (-3.7%), Sweden (-3.3%) and Croatia (-1.9%).

Full release here.