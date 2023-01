Japan PPI rose 10.2% yoy in December, accelerated from 9.7% yoy, above expectation of 9.5% yoy. The reading topped 10% handle for the second time in 2022, marking the second-largest gains on record, following the 10.3% yoy jump in September.

For 2022, wholesale prices rose 9.7% on average, hitting a new record high since comparable data became available in 1981. It’s also twice as fast as in 2021 when a 4.6% increase was reported.

Full release here.