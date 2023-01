France GDP grew 0.1% qoq in Q4, better than expectation of 0.0% qoq. On average over the year 2022, GDP increased by 2.6% (after +6.8% in 2021 and -7.9% in 2020).

This annual growth figure was essentially the result of the rebound in activity in the second and third quarters of 2021, as the health crisis receded. Quarter-on-quarter growth was significantly less dynamic over the year 2022. The growth overhang for 2023 stands at +0.3% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.

Full release here.