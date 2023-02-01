Wed, Feb 01, 2023 @ 23:05 GMT
Fed hikes 25bps to 4.50-4.75%, ongoing tightening appropriate

Fed hikes 25bps to 4.50-4.75%, ongoing tightening appropriate

Fed raises federal funds rate by 25bps to 4.50-4.75% as widely expected by unanimous vote.

Tightening bias is maintained as “the Committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate in order to attain a stance of monetary policy that is sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to 2 percent over time”.

Regarding the economy, FOMC said, “Recent indicators point to modest growth in spending and production. Job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low. Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated.”

