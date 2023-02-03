ECB Wunsch: If core inflation remains persistent, terminal rate of 3.5% would be a minimum

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

ECB Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said, “I don’t think we’re going to move from 50 basis points (in March) to zero.”

“It might be another 50 basis points or we might be moving to 25. I will certainly not exclude another 50 basis points but that’s going to be dependent on the data,” he added.

“If core remains persistent, if we keep seeing core momentum being close to 5%, for me a terminal rate of 3.5% would be a minimum,” Wunsch said. “But I don’t want to give any number that is not conditional on incoming data.”

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

“Rates are clearly above 4% in the UK and the U.S.; that would also be a reference for me,” Wunsch said. “Why would we stay at 3% if we have more or less similar core numbers?”

“I’m not saying we need to go to 4%… but if incoming data continue to show very persistent core, we will have to look at what the U.S. and UK seem to consider as a restrictive enough interest rates to bring inflation back to 2%.”