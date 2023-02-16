Thu, Feb 16, 2023 @ 17:13 GMT
HomeLive CommentsBoC Macklem: Additional monetary tightening if inflation gets stuck above 2% target

BoC Macklem: Additional monetary tightening if inflation gets stuck above 2% target

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoC Tiff Macklem told a parliament committee, “we expect CPI inflation to fall to around 3% in the middle of this year and reach the 2% target in 2024.”

“For inflation to get back to 2%, the effects of higher interest rates need to work through the economy and restrain spending enough for supply to catch up.”

“The tightness in the labour market needs to ease, wage growth needs to moderate, and service price inflation needs to cool.”

“Inflation expectations also need to come down and businesses return to more normal pricing behaviour.”

“If those things don’t happen, inflation will get stuck above our 2% target, and additional monetary tightening will be required.”

Full statement here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.