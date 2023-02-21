Tue, Feb 21, 2023 @ 15:45 GMT
Canada CPI slowed to 5.9% yoy in Jan, Ex food and energy down to 4.9% yoy

Canada CPI slowed from 6.3% yoy to 5.9% yoy in Jan. StatsCan noted that “Prices for cellular services and passenger vehicles contributed to the deceleration in the all-items CPI. However, mortgage interest cost and prices for food continue to rise.” Excluding food and energy, CPI also slowed to 4.9% yoy while ex-mortgage CPI slowed to 5.4% yoy.

CPI median was unchanged at 5.0% yoy. CPI trimmed slowed form 5.3% yoy to 5.1% yoy. CPI common was unchanged at 6.6% yoy.

On a monthly basis, CPI rose 0.5% mom. Higher gasoline prices contributed the most to the month-over-month increase, followed by a rise in mortgage interest cost and meat prices.

