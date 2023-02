Japan all item CPI rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.3% yoy in January, below expectation of 4.5% yoy. CPI core (all-item ex-food) rose from 4.0% yoy to 4.2% yoy, matched expectations. CPI core-core (all-item ex-food and energy) rose from 3.0% yoy to 3.2% yoy, matched expectations.

Core CPI rate of 4.2% was the highest in 41-year since September 1981. The core inflation rate stayed above BoJ’s 2% target for nine consecutive months.