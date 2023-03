Australia monthly CPI indicator slowed from 8.4% yoy to 7.4% yoy in January, below expectation of 8.1% yoy. CPI excluding volatile items (i.e. excludes Fruit and vegetables and Automotive fuel) slowed from 8.1% yoy to 7.2% yoy.

The most significant contributors to the annual increase in the January monthly CPI indicator were Housing (9.8%), Food and non-alcoholic beverages (8.2%) and recreation and culture (10.2%).

