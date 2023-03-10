UK GDP grew 0.3% mom in Jan as services rose 0.5%

Fri, Mar 10, 2023 @ 10:37 GMT
UK GDP grew 0.3% mom in January, better than expectation of 0.1% mom. Services rose 0.5% mom. Production declined -0.3% mom. Construction fell by -1.7% mom.

For the three months to January, however, GDP was flat. Services was flat. Production grew by 0.3% while construction contracted -0.7%.

Full GDP release here.

Also published, manufacturing production came in at -0.4% mom, -5.2% yoy in January, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, -5.0% yoy. Industrial production was at -0.3% mom, -4.3% yoy, versus expectation of -0.1% mom, -4.0% yoy. Goods trade deficit narrowed from GBP -19.3B to GBP -17.9B, versus expectation of GBP -17.5B.

