Eurozone CPI slowed to 6.9% yoy in Mar, core CPI ticked up to 5.7% yoy

Eurozone CPI slowed from 8.5% yoy to 6.9% yoy in March, below expectation of 7.2% yoy. CPI core (all item ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) roes from 5.6% yoy to 5.7% yoy, matched expectations.

Looking at the main components , food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (15.4%, compared with 15.0% in February), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.6%, compared with 6.8% in February), services (5.0%, compared with 4.8% in February) and energy (-0.9%, compared with 13.7% in February).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.