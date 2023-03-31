Fri, Mar 31, 2023 @ 09:47 GMT
HomeLive CommentsEurozone CPI slowed to 6.9% yoy in Mar, core CPI ticked up...

Eurozone CPI slowed to 6.9% yoy in Mar, core CPI ticked up to 5.7% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone CPI slowed from 8.5% yoy to 6.9% yoy in March, below expectation of 7.2% yoy. CPI core (all item ex energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) roes from 5.6% yoy to 5.7% yoy, matched expectations.

Looking at the main components , food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in March (15.4%, compared with 15.0% in February), followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.6%, compared with 6.8% in February), services (5.0%, compared with 4.8% in February) and energy (-0.9%, compared with 13.7% in February).

Full Eurozone CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.