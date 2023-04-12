US CPI slowed to 5% yoy and missed expectations, core CPI ticked up to 5.6% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

US CPI rose 0.1% mom in March, below expectation of 0.3% mom. CPI core (all items less food and energy) rose 0.4% mom, matched expectations. Energy index decreased -3.5% mom while food index was unchanged.

Over the last 12 months, CPI slowed from 6.0% yoy to 5.0% yoy, below expectation of 5.2% yoy, marked the lowest level since June 2021. CPI core (all items less food and energy) accelerated from 5.5% yoy to 5.6% yoy, matched expectations. Energy index for down -6.4% yoy while food index rose 8.5% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.