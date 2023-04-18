Canada CPI slowed to 4.3% yoy in Mar, lowest since Aug 2021

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Canada CPI slowed from 5.2% yoy to 4.3% yoy in March, matched expectations. That was also the smallest annual increase since August 2021. Excluding food and energy, CPI slowed from 4.8% yoy to 4.5% yoy. Excluding mortgage interest costs CPI also slowed from 4.7% yoy to 3.6% yoy.

Statistics Canada noted, “As a result of the steep monthly increase in prices in March 2022 (+1.4%), base-year effects, notably gasoline prices, continued to have a strong downward impact on consumer inflation, contributing to the year-over-year deceleration in March 2023.”

Meanwhile, CPI median slowed from 4.9% yoy to 4.6% yoy, above expectation of 4.5% yoy. CPI trimmed slowed from 4.8% yoy to 4.4% yoy, matched expectation. CPI common slowed from 6.4% yoy to 5.9% yoy, below expectation of 6.0% yoy.

Full Canada CPI release here.