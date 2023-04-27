Eurozone economic sentiment up slightly to 99.3, third month of sideways movement

Thu, Apr 27, 2023 @ 12:07 GMT
Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator ticked up from 99.2 to 99.3 in April, below expectation of 99.9. This is the third month of a general sideways movement of the indicator. Industry confidence dropped from -0.5 to -2.6. Services confidence rose from 9.6 to 10.5. Consumer confidence rose from -19.1 to -17.5. Retail trade confidence rose from -1.5 to -1.0. Construction confidence was unchanged at 1.0. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 108.9 to 107.4. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 22.4 to 22.2.

EU ESI was unchanged at 97.3. Employment Expectation Indicator dropped from 107.5 to 106.1. Economic Uncertainty Indicator dropped from 22.1 to 21.8. Amongst the largest EU economies, the ESI improved in Spain (+3.7) and, to a lesser extent, in Poland (+1.1) and Germany (+0.8). While sentiment edged up also in Italy (+0.3), it deteriorated in the Netherlands (-1.6) and, particularly, in France (-4.2).

Full Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator release here.

