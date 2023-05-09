China exports rose 8.5% yoy in Apr, exports to Russia surged 153% yoy

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

China’s April exports outperformed expectations, growing by 8.5% yoy to reach USD 295.4B. This marked the second consecutive month of growth, exceeding anticipated 8.0% yoy. However, imports dropped by -7.9% yoy to USD 205.2B, falling short of expected 0.0% yoy. As a result, trade surplus widened from USD 88.2B to USD 90.2B, significantly surpassing the forecasted USD 69.0B.

Breaking down the numbers, exports to EU experienced a modest growth of 3.7% yoy, while imports from the bloc saw a slight decrease of -0.12% yoy. Trade with the US reflected a downturn, with exports dropping by -6.5% yoy and imports declining by -3.1% yoy.

Trade relations with ASEAN region were mixed, with exports increasing by 4.49% yoy, while imports fell by -6.25% yoy. Meanwhile, trade with Russia exhibited a significant surge. Chinese exports to Russia skyrocketed by a staggering 153.09% yoy, and imports also rose, though at a more modest rate of 8.06% yoy.