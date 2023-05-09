Tue, May 09, 2023 @ 06:03 GMT
HomeLive CommentsChina exports rose 8.5% yoy in Apr, exports to Russia surged 153%...

China exports rose 8.5% yoy in Apr, exports to Russia surged 153% yoy

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

China’s April exports outperformed expectations, growing by 8.5% yoy to reach USD 295.4B. This marked the second consecutive month of growth, exceeding anticipated 8.0% yoy. However, imports dropped by -7.9% yoy to USD 205.2B, falling short of expected 0.0% yoy. As a result, trade surplus widened from USD 88.2B to USD 90.2B, significantly surpassing the forecasted USD 69.0B.

Breaking down the numbers, exports to EU experienced a modest growth of 3.7% yoy, while imports from the bloc saw a slight decrease of -0.12% yoy. Trade with the US reflected a downturn, with exports dropping by -6.5% yoy and imports declining by -3.1% yoy.

Trade relations with ASEAN region were mixed, with exports increasing by 4.49% yoy, while imports fell by -6.25% yoy. Meanwhile, trade with Russia exhibited a significant surge. Chinese exports to Russia skyrocketed by a staggering 153.09% yoy, and imports also rose, though at a more modest rate of 8.06% yoy.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.