In April, US headline CPI slowed from 5.0% yoy to 4.9% yoy, below expectation of 5.0% yoy. That was the smallest 12-month increased since April 2021. Core CPI (all items less food and energy) slowed from 5.6% yoy to 5.5% yoy, matched expectations. Energy index was down -5.1% yoy while food index was up 7.7% yoy.

For the month, CPI rose 0.4% mom while Core CPI also rose 0.4% mom. Both matched expectations. Energy index rose 0.6% mom. Food index was unchanged.

Full US CPI release here.