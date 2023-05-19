Fri, May 19, 2023 @ 04:31 GMT
New Zealand exports rise 10% yoy with China leading, EU tops 12% imports growth

New Zealand’s trade balance in April reported a surplus of NZD 427m, defying expected deficit of NZD -1310m. Both imports and exports experienced significant year-on-year growth, with exports rising 10% yoy (NZD 641m) to NZD 6.8B and imports increasing 12% yoy (NZD 683m) to NZD 6.4B.

In the export sector, notable growth was observed in shipments to China, Australia, and the US. Specifically, total exports to China rose by NZD 259m (16% yoy), to Australia by NZD 67m (10% yoy), and to the US by NZD 109m (17% yoy). However, exports experienced a slight downturn to the EU, falling by NZD -2.2m (-0.4% yoy), and a more substantial drop to Japan, decreasing by NZD -53m (-12% yoy).

On the import side, the European Union led the surge with total imports up by NZD 108m (13% yoy). Imports from the US also experienced growth, with an increase of NZD 46m (7.6% yoy). Conversely, imports from China, Australia, and South Korea all fell, with decreases of NZD -29m (-2.4% yoy), NZD -37m (-5.1% yoy), and NZD -28m (-8.3% yoy) respectively.

