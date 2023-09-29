U.S. Consumer Spending Slows, Even as Core Inflation Continues to Cool in August

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Personal income grew 0.4% month-on-month (m/m) in August, in line with market expectations. This was a sizeable acceleration from the prior month’s 0.2% gain. The increase primarily reflected a rise in compensation to employees, receipts on assets, rental income, and proprietors’ income that was partly offset by a decrease in personal current transfers.

Accounting for inflation and taxes, real personal disposable income fell -0.2% m/m, following a similar decline in the previous month.

Personal consumption expenditures rose 0.4% m/m, decelerating from the upwardly revised 0.9% posted in July (previously 0.8%). August’s reading came in just below market expectations for 0.5% growth.

Expenditures on services grew 0.4% m/m, down from the upwardly revised 1.0% in July (previously 0.8%). Spending on housing and utilities (led by housing), transportation services, and health care were the primary contributors to movements in the services category.

There was also an increase in goods spending, which rose 0.6% m/m, an acceleration from the 0.5% posted in July. This reflected a 1.3% m/m gain in non-durable goods spending (largely reflecting increased spending for gasoline and other energy goods due to higher prices) as durable goods spending declined by -0.6% on the month.

Adjusting for inflation, real spending grew 0.1% for the month, coming in just above the consensus estimate for a flat reading. In real terms, goods spending was down -0.2% m/m, while services were up 0.2%.

The personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price deflator rose 0.4% m/m, and 3.5% on a year-on-year (y/y) basis – bang-on the consensus forecast (3.5% y/y) but above July’s reading (3.4% y/y).

The core PCE price deflator (which excludes food and energy and is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation) rose 0.1% m/m, decelerating from 0.2% over the two previous months and was below the consensus forecast of 0.2%. On an annual basis, core PCE inflation decelerated to 3.9% y/y from 4.3% y/y the month prior, falling below 4% for the first time since June 2021.

The personal savings rate fell to 3.9% in August, down 0.2%-pts from July’s reading of 4.1%.

Key Implications

The steam that has kept U.S. consumers powering along is starting to show signs of cooling. Facing a confluence of factors ranging from declining savings to resumption of student loan payments, consumers are coming under increasing strain and this was reflected in subdued spending in August. A downgrade to consumer spending growth in Q2 from the previously reported 1.7% annualized to a more muted 0.8% adds impetus to the cooling momentum. With two data points in for the third quarter, consumer spending growth is currently tracking at around 3.5%, down from our most recent forecast of 3.7%.

The other major point of interest on the radar in today’s report is the core PCE price deflator. While the Fed opted to maintain the policy rate at 5.5% at the September meeting, clear evidence that the recent inflation slowdown can be sustained was a prerequisite to keeping them on the sidelines at upcoming meetings. Today’s PCE inflation numbers delivered on that front. Our measure of non-housing service inflation (aka “supercore”) ticked down to 4.3% y/y from 4.6% in July and remained unchanged at 3.5% on a 3-month annualized basis. With the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation continuing to edge lower in August to sub-4%, market pricing is now heavily favoring the Fed holding rates steady in November.