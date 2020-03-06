EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan said there were still difficult issues to overcome in trade negotiations with US. And, “there is a long list (of issues) on both sides that have been outstanding for many, many years. There is no scientific basis for any of these impediments.”

He pointed out, “clearly there are regulations in respect of food safety and those issues, pathogen treatments, that we will not be in a position to change. Equally we are not asking Congress to change their regulations in some of the asks we are making of the United States.”

Though, he’s still hopeful of reaching a mini trade deal with the US in the coming weeks. EU is still aiming to see industrial tariffs reduction as an outcome.