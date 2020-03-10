Coronavirus outbreak in Italy continued to worsen as total cases surged past South Korea to 9172, up 24% from a day ago. Total deaths increased by 97 to 463. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Monday that the whole country will be placed under lockdown until next month. People could only travel for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3. All schools and universities are closed too. The numbers are showing that there has been a significant growth in infections, people in intensive care and deaths,” Conte said. “Our habits have to change right now. We must give things up for Italy.”

Situation in Europe in general remains worrying. There are 1412 cases and 30 deaths in France, 1231 cases and 30 deaths in Spain, 1224 cases and 2 deaths in Germany, 374 cases 2 deaths in Switzerland, 321 cases 5 deaths in the UK, 321 cases 4 deaths in the Netherlands, 261 cases in Sweden, 239 cases in Belgium, 227 cases in Norway, 131 cases in Austria.

China, the origin of the outbreak, continued to stabilize with 19 news cases to 80754, with 3136 deaths. Similarly, South Korea added 35 cases to 7513, with 54 deaths. Iran will likely surpass South Korea soon, with 7161 cases and 237 deaths. There are 708 cases reported in the US with 7 deaths, and 530 cases in Japan with 9 deaths.