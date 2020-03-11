NIESR said UK economy remains on course to grow 0.2% in Q1. However, coronavirus outbreak poses a major threat to outlook.

Dr Kemar Whyte Senior Economist – Macroeconomic Modelling and Forecasting: “Economic activity in the UK appears to have been picking up at the beginning of the year. But the outbreak of the Coronavirus poses a major threat to the economic outlook. With supply chain headwinds now arising as a result of the outbreak, there are substantial downside risks to the near-term outlook.”

