Eurozone industrial production rose 2.3% mom in January, well above expectation of 1.2% mom. Production of intermediate goods rose by 3.2% mom, capital goods by 2.6% mom, non-durable consumer goods by 0.8% mom and durable consumer goods by 0.7% mom, while production of energy fell by -0.1% mom.

EU27 industrial production rose 2.0% mom. Among Member States for which data are available, the highest increases in industrial production were registered in Ireland (+5.7%), Hungary (+4.6%) and Slovakia (+4.5%). The largest decreases were observed in Denmark (-2.1%), Latvia (-1.9%) and Lithuania (-1.8%).

Full release here.