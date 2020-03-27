UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he appeared at the weekly Q&A session in the House of Commons chamber.

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” Johnson said. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.”

Earlier this week, Prince Charles, he 71-year-old heir to the British throne, tested positive for coronavirus. So far, he’s in good health and in self-isolation in Scotland, with mild symptoms. Total coronavirus infections in the UK now stands at 11,658, with 578 deaths.