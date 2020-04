Eurozone unemployment rate dropped to 7.3% in February, down from 7.4%, beat expectation of 7.4%. That’s the lowest level since March 2008. EU unemployment was unchanged at 6.5%, lowest since the start of the series in 2000.

Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates in February 2020 were recorded in Czechia (2.0%), the Netherlands and Poland (both 2.9%). The highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece (16.3% in December 2019) and Spain (13.6%).

Full release here.