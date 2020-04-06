Reuters reported today that the German Interior Ministry is already drafting a plan to end lockdown and return the country to normal lift, starting April 19. The document assumed that the coronavirus pandemic will last until 2021. But with proper measures, the average number of people infected by one person could be limited below one.

the plan is backed by vigorous mechanism that track more than 80% of people with whom an infected person had contacted, and quarantine them. People will be orders to wear masks in public transport and factories and public buildings. Social-distancing measures will remain in place. Events and parties will be forbidden. But shops and schools could reopen while border controls could be relaxed.

Separately, government spokesman said “even if some people are demanding it, the government can’t yet give an exit day, a firm date from which everything will be different and the measures relaxed.”