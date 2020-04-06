Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe indicated that he could formally announce a month-long state of emergency as soon as on Tuesday. The seven prefectures include Tokyo, Osaka, Kanagawa, Saitama, Chiba, Hyogo and Fukuoka. Though, he insisted that “we are not changing Japan’s policy, but strengthening it and asking for full cooperation.”

“Japan won’t, and doesn’t need, to take lockdown steps like those overseas,” he added. “Trains will be running and supermarkets will be open. The state of emergency will allow us to strengthen current steps to prevent an increase in infections while ensuring that economic activity is sustained as much as possible.”

Additionally, Abe is planning to boost virus testing capacity to 20,000 a day, with increased number of hospital beds and ventilators. There will also be cash handouts of JPY 200m to small and midsize businesses.