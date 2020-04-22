Preliminary readings showed Australia retail sales rose 8.2% in March. That’s the strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever published. ABS said the data indicated “unprecedented demand in March in the Food retailing industry, with strong sales across supermarkets, liquor retailing and other specialised food.”

The rise was “slightly offset by strong falls in industries including cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which were impacted by new social distancing regulations introduced in March. ”

Retail turnover, current prices, seasonally adjusted, percentage change

Full release here.