DOW gapped down yesterday and eventually closed down -631.56 pts, or -2.67%, at 23018.88. The development raises the chance that corrective rebound from 18213.65 has completed after rejection by 55 day EMA. Immediate focus is back on 22595.06 resistance turned support. Break will add more credence to this case and target next support level at 20735.02.

In case of another rise, it now looks like upside would be limited by 61.8% retracement of 29568.57 to 18213.65 at 25230.99.