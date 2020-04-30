Live Comments ECB press conference live stream ECB press conference live stream By ActionForex.com - Apr 30, 12:35 GMT Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Stay udpated with our FREE Forex Newsletters Download our Free Forex Ebook Collection RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Fundamental Analysis Will Anything Shake Investor Confidence Now? Market Overview Dollar Recovering as Risk Appetite Recedes, Euro Turns Softer after ECB Fundamental Analysis US Futures Consolidating, Watch FB, MSFT, TSLA, MCD, TWTR, QCOM Live Comments ECB expects eurozone economy to contract -5% to -12% this year European Central Bank (ECB) Introductory Statement to the Press Conference Live Comments ECB keeps interest rate unchanged, PEPP at EUR 750B, asset purchase at EUR 20B per month European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary policy decisions Fundamental Analysis USD Weakens After The Fed And As Market Sentiment Improves Live Comments Eurozone GDP shrank -3.8% in Q1, CPI slowed to 0.4% in Apr LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed. - advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a> - advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af1a6833' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=75&n=af1a6833' border='0' alt='' /></a>