Australia AiG Performance on Construction Index dropped to 21.6 in April, down from 37.9. That was the lowest result on record and the -16.3 decline was the largest record single-month fall too.

AiG said, “activity, new orders, employment and average wages all fell to their lowest levels on record… Capacity utilised across the construction industry fell to a 12-year low. Supplier deliveries fell to their lowest since 2012.”

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Also, “activity and new orders indexes for all four construction sectors included in the Australian PCI fell to record lows in April. Apartment building was the weakest sector, with its activity index falling to just 22.1 points (trend).