US PPI final demand dropped -1.3% mom in April, below expectation of -0.5% mom. That’s the largest monthly decrease since December 2009. Core PPI dropped -0.3% mom, below expectation of 0.0% mom.

Annually, PPI dropped -1.2% yoy, dropped from 0.7% yoy, versus expectation of -0.4% yoy. That’s also the largest decline since November 2015. PPI core rose 0.6% yoy, slowed from 1.4% yoy, below expectation of 0.9% yoy.

- advertisement -

Full release here.