Global investor sentiments are lifted as Moderna reported “positive” data on early-stage coronavirus vaccine trial. 45 study participants received two does of testing vaccine via intramuscular injection in the upper arm approximately 28 days apart. The does contains 25 microgram, 100 mcg or 250 mcg of vaccine, 15 in a group. At day 43, antibodies were produced in all 45 participants. Levels of binding antibodies in the 20mcg group were at levels seen in people who recovered from the coronavirus. Antibodies in the 100 mcg group had “significantly exceeded levels” in recovered patients. The vaccine also produced neutralizing antibodies against Covid-19 in at least 8 participants.

At the time of writing, FTSE is up 2.99%. DAX is up 3.81%. CAC is up 3.47%. DOW future is up more than 670 pts.