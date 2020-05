According to second estimate, US GDP contracted -5.0% annualized in Q1, worse than first estimate of-4.8% annualized. A downward revision to private inventory investment was partly offset by upward revisions to personal consumption expenditures (PCE) and nonresidential fixed investment. PCE price index was unrevised at 1.3% yoy. PCE core price index was revised down to 1.6% yoy, down from 1.8% yoy.

