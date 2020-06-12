Japan Finance Minister Taro Aso told the parliament today that “we’ve succeeded in putting a floor on the economy, which seems to have hit bottom. Looking ahead, “how strong the recovery will be depends not just on domestic conditions but overseas developments.”

For now, the conditions surrounding the economy will remain “severe” for the time being. However, Aso rebuffed the idea of another set of fiscal stimulus. He said, “we first have to see how the measures we’ve taken so far affect the economy.”