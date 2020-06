Eurozone CPI was finalized at 0.1% yoy in May, down from April’s 0.3% yoy. Core CPI (ex-energy, food, alcohol & tobacco) was finalized at 0.9% yoy, unchanged from April’s reading.

EU CPI was finalized at 0.6% yoy in May, down from April’s 0.7% yoy. The lowest annual rates were registered in Estonia (-1.8%), Luxembourg (-1.6%), Cyprus and Slovenia (both -1.4%). The highest annual rates were recorded in Poland (3.4%), Czechia (3.1%) and Hungary (2.2%).

- advertisement -

Full release here.