UK Gfk consumer confidence rose 6 pts to -30 in June, hitting the highest level since March. That’s also the biggest improvement in nearly four years. Expectations on general economic situation over the next 12 months improved by 9 pts to -48, but stayed deeply negative.

“We have seen queues as some shoppers return to battered high streets,” said Joe Staton, GfK client strategy director. But “with the labor market set for more job losses, we have to question whether we are seeing early signs of economic recovery or that infamous ‘dead cat bounce.'”