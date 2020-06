US initial jobless claims dropped -60k to 1480k in the week ending June 20, above expectation of 1300k. Four-week moving average of initial claims dropped -160.75k to 1621k.

Continuing claims dropped to 767k to 19522k in the week ending June 13. Four-week moving average of continuing claims dropped -330k to 20421k.

Full release here.