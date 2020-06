In preliminary readings, Germany CPI rose 0.6% mom in June, above expectations of 0.3% mom. Annually, CPI accelerated to 0.9% yoy, up from 0.6% yoy, beat expectation of 0.6% yoy.

Looking at some details, goods CPI rose 0.2% yoy. Goods including energy dropped -6.2% yoy. Goods including food rose 4.4% yoy. Services CPI rose 1.4% yoy. Services including rents rose 1.4% yoy.

Full release here.