Eurozone CPI picked up to 0.3% yoy in June, from 0.1% yoy in May, beat expectation of -0.1% yoy. CPI core slowed to 0.8% yoy, down from 0.9% yoy, matched expectations.

Looking at the main components of Eurozone inflation, food, alcohol & tobacco is expected to have the highest annual rate in June (3.1%, compared with 3.4% in May), followed by services (1.2%, compared with 1.3% in May), non-energy industrial goods (0.2%, stable compared with May) and energy (-9.4%, compared with -11.9% in May).

Full release here.