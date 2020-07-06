Eurozone retail sales rose 17.8% mom in May, above expectation of 15.0% mom. Volume of retail trade increased by 38.4% mom for automotive fuels, by 34.5% mom for non-food products and by 2.2% mom for food, drinks and tobacco.

EU retail sales rose 6.4% mom. volume of retail trade increased in all Member States for which data are available, except in Bulgaria, where it remained unchanged. The highest increases were registered in Luxembourg (+28.6% mom), France (+25.6% mom) and Austria (+23.3% mom).

Full release here.