Gold’s up trend resumes today and hits as high as 1795.72 so far. Further rise should be seen to 1800 psychological level first. Sustained break will extend the larger up trend to 61.8% projection of 1451.16 to 1765.25 from 1670.66 at 1864.76. Meanwhile, break of 1773.42 minor support will delay the bullish case and bring more consolidations first.