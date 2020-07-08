German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the European Parliament today that progress Brexit negotiations “thus far has been slim, to put it diplomatically”. “”We have agreed with the UK to accelerate the pace of the talks,” she added. ” I will continue to push for a good solution, but we should also prepare for a possibility of a no-deal scenario.”

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier reiterate today that “We are working hard for a fair agreement with the United Kingdom, including on fisheries and a ‘level playing field”. He’s now in London this week for more talks.

Earlier this week, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said UK could leave EU on Australia terms if no deal could be reached.