US Empire State Manufacturing index rose to 17.2 in July, up from -0.2, above expectation of 7.85. It’s also the first positive reading since February. However, six-months ahead business conditions dropped -18.1 pts to 38.4, down from 56.5.

The indexes for future new orders and future shipments fell somewhat, but remained near 40. The index for future employment rose to 21.1, suggesting firms expect to increase employment in the months ahead. The capital expenditures index rose to 9.1, a sign that firms, on net, planned to increase capital spending.

