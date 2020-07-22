Australia Westpac Leading Index rose from -5.29 to -4.44 in June. Despite the modest improvement, the index growth rate remains in deep negative territory, “consistent with recession”. Westpac added, “overall, the component mix points to downside risks near term with the drivers behind the weak July readings on sentiment likely to impact on other, less timely, components that track real activity in coming months.”

Also, after yesterday’s announcement of extension to JobKeeper and JobSeeker packages, Westpac expected the government to inject around AUD 13.5B in December quarter. The stimulus was estimated to be at AUD 65B in June quarter and AUD 95B in September quarter. Thus, “the challenge for the economy…. is to adjust to such a sudden reduction in the size of government support”.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.