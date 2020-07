WTI crude oil drops sharply to as low as 38.58 overnight, but recovery ahead of 38.45 support. Though there is no following buying for further recovery above 40 handle. 38.45 support now looks rather vulnerable. Sustained break of 38.45 should confirm rejection by 42.05 key resistance. Deeper fall should then be seen back towards structure support level at 31.23, to correct the rebound from April’s spike low.

