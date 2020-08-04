Eurozone PPI rose 0.7% mom in June, above expectation of 0.5% mom. Annually, CPI dropped -3.7% yoy, better than expectation of -3.9% yoy. Over the month, prices in Eurozone increased by 3.1% mom in the energy sector, by 0.2% mom for intermediate goods and by 0.1% mom for capital goods, while prices remained stable for durable consumer goods and decreased by -0.1% mom for non-durable consumer goods. Prices in total industry excluding energy remained stable.

EU PPI rose 0.7% mom, down -3.4% yoy. The highest increases in industrial producer prices were recorded in Estonia (+3.7% mom), Denmark (+3.3% mom) and Finland (+2.2% mom), while the only decreases was observed in Czechia (-0.1% mom).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Full release here.